AEW Rumors: AEW set to introduce drug testing for all full-time wrestlers

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 526 // 25 May 2019, 19:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AEW will implement a drug testing program in the future

What's the story?

AEW present their first show under the All Elite Wrestling banner tonight in Las Vegas titled Double or Nothing, but ahead of the show, it has been revealed that the company is set to introduce their own drug testing program much like WWE.

In case you didn't know...

WWE set up the Wellness Policy more than a decade ago following the death of Eddie Guerrero, someone whose death could have been avoided if the policy was set up ahead of his death in 2005. Many WWE superstars have been tested and suspended from the company over the years, since WWE offers a three strikes policy, where a superstar is suspended three times for violating the policy before being released.

Randy Orton is the only superstar who has ever had a strike removed from his name after he went to rehab and managed to turn his career around, whilst Paige was one of the latest stars to be suspended as part of a high profile year of her career when the company supported her and helped her to return to the ring.

The heart of the matter

Given the amount of talk surrounding drugs in the wrestling world and the deaths of stars before their time, this is an expected move from AEW to ensure that all of their full-time talent are forced to adhere to the rules.

WWE only implement their wellness policy on full-time talent too, which means that Brock Lesnar isn't forced to be part of any kind of drug testing. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer recently stated that it would only be full-time talents, but they are set to implement a program much like WWE as well.

“I don’t know the details but the full-time contracts the talent signed does include a drug testing provision and there are plans to implement a drug testing program."

What's next?

AEW presents Double or Nothing live tonight from Las Vegas which will give the wrestling world an idea of what AEW will be presenting in the future.

Do you think drug testing is a good idea? Have your say in the comments section below...