WWE Rumors - AJ Styles could miss WrestleMania

WrestleMania could be a little less phenomenal this year

The Royal Rumble had a number of wonderful moments that will stick with WWE fans for a long time. The unfortunate injury of AJ Styles was, sadly, not one of them, as a dream in-ring altercation between the Phenomenal One and a returning Edge was cut short Sunday night. Styles reportedly suffered a separated shoulder after he landed awkwardly during a spear by the Rated R Superstar.

He received immediate medical attention and it was determined he could not continue the match. Styles could be seen calling the audible himself, telling Edge to eliminate him.

In case anyone missed it, this is the moment AJ Styles suffered the injury that saw him seemingly have to be eliminated from the #MensRumble prematurely.#RoyalRumble



pic.twitter.com/6GY7PWyi5Q — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) January 27, 2020

There's been no official word on the severity of the injury from WWE, but a new report out suggests Styles could be out for quite a while. A source is telling Sportskeeda Journalist Tom Colohue that the former WWE Champion is in jeopardy of missing WrestleMania 36:

I can't say for sure of course, but the suggestion coming out of #WWE is that AJ Styles will likely miss this year's #WrestleMania and as such his feud with Randy Orton will be abandoned.



Orton is not expected to miss the card. #Raw — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) January 28, 2020

Last night, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer said there is hope that Styles could be back in time for the Showcase of the Immortals, but it is simply too early to tell. Again, as of right now, nothing has been confirmed by WWE regarding the health of AJ Styles. We will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.