WWE Rumors: AJ Styles pitched having The OC face The Undisputed Era at Survivor Series

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 09 Nov 2019, 04:11 IST

The OC attacked The Undisputed Era prior to Wednesday's NXT.

With Survivor Series a little more than two weeks away, things are really heating up throughout the WWE Universe. Recently, The Undisputed Era have made a huge impact on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Not to be outdone, The OC stood up for RAW and took it to NXT this past week.

AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson showed up at Full Sail University this past Wednesday to invade NXT and attack The Undisputed Era. According to a report from the F4WOnline.com, Styles actually pitched the idea to have the two factions square off against each other at Survivor Series. SEScoops.com carried a report on the matter.

Brand Supremacy

Survivor Series has actually allowed WWE to switch things up this year. Instead of the normal RAW vs. SmackDown series of matches at the PPV, NXT has been added to the fray for the first time ever.

With another brand full of Superstars ready to compete, it has freshened up both the product and the build to the PPV. Along with the news that NXT would be added in matches this year, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reported that AJ Styles pitched the idea of The OC and The Undisputed Era facing off at the annual November PPV.

“[…] it looks right now that if the match will take place on NXT television down the line, or on television somewhere since they shot the angle for it on NXT.”

Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly have already been announced for a Triple Threat Match featuring tag champions from all three brands. With that in mind, the showdown between the two groups will likely take place in the ring prior to Survivor Series.

Faction warfare is best for business

During the last episode of RAW, The OC stood up for the Red Brand after The Undisputed Era invaded. Sure, the likes of Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder, and Eric Young also showed up at the end of the episode, but Styles and The OC are higher up the card than those other stars.

Since NXT invaded both RAW and SmackDown over the last week, it only made sense to have someone from either of the other brands show up at NXT. With The OC standing up for RAW, it made natural sense for them to not only show up to attack The Undisputed Era, but to put their foot down in the middle of the ring. Regardless of who goes over in the invasion/brand warfare storylines, the fact is that it is still a fresh idea with a whole new set of fresh faces.

