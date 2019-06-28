WWE Rumors: Aleister Black getting promo lessons from the best ahead of his SmackDown Live debut

Aleister Black has gained some experience from the best man backstage

What's the story?

Aleister Black hasn't stepped into the ring on SmackDown Live after moving to the brand back in April, since he's been working on promos backstage with none other than Paul Heyman.

In case you didn't know...

Paul Heyman has been the advocate for a wealth of WWE stars over the years, including CM Punk, Cesaro, Curtis Axel and currently Brock Lesnar, and is widely considered to be one of the best promo deliverers in WWE today.

Heyman was recently appointed Executive Director of Monday Night Raw, which means that he won't be able to work with as many stars as he has been recently, but he will have full control of the show and be able to step in and help when needed.

The heart of the matter

Aleister Black has been delivering some fantastic backstage promos in recent weeks, where he's been able to show off his character before he steps in the ring so that the WWE Universe is aware of what he can do.

Accoridng to a report by PWMania, Black has been getting some coaching from Paul Heyman backstage when it comes to his promos, which is why there has been so much improvement in his mic skills over the past few months.

Interestingly, Black has been waiting for someone to knock on his door and pick a fight with him since April and last week on SmackDown Live, someone finally stepped up.

What's next?

Aleister Black is expected to feud with Cesaro heading into Extreme Rules next month but right now the WWE Universe haven't been shown who actually knocked on Aleister Black's door yet.

