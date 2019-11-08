WWE Rumors: Alexa Bliss injury update, former US Champion 'returning' in December

Alexa Bliss is one of WWE's most popular Superstars

Alexa Bliss has not competed in a WWE match since teaming with Nikki Cross in their Women’s Tag Team Championship defeat against The Kabuki Warriors’ Asuka and Kairi Sane at Hell in a Cell on October 6.

Writing on Fightful Select, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp is reporting that WWE’s internal injury report says Bliss is due to undergo an evaluation on her shoulder issues on November 15.

The report also states that Samoa Joe is “returning” in December, but Sapp noted that WWE’s internal list has been known to be inaccurate in the past.

Elias, who has not been involved in a televised WWE match since defeating Ali on the September 3 episode of SmackDown, is reportedly set to have his ankle injury evaluated on the same day as Bliss.

What has Alexa Bliss said about her injury?

Alexa Bliss missed several months of in-ring action in late 2018/early 2019 after suffering two concussions in a short amount of time.

Given her past injury concerns, there has been a lot of speculation about the seriousness of Bliss' current injury in recent weeks.

However, responding to a tweet about the possibility of her retiring as an active competitor, the five-time Women’s Champion wrote on Twitter earlier this week that her career is “just fine”.

Where has Samoa Joe been?

Samoa Joe participated in a Triple Threat match against Baron Corbin and Ricochet on the September 9 episode of RAW. Since then, his only notable appearance came during the 2019 WWE draft, where he gave his opinion on the latest roster changes as a panellist.

The former United States Champion is currently sidelined due to a broken thumb.

