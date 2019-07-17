WWE Rumors: Ali to face a legendary wrestler at SummerSlam

Mustafa Ali

What's the story?

Shinsuke Nakamura surprisingly dethroned Finn Balor to become the new Intercontinental Champion during the kickoff show of Extreme Rules.

On the most recent episode of SmackDown Live, WWE teased an exciting new feud for the Intercontinental title as part of a backstage segment which involved Ali and Shinsuke Nakamura.

In case you didn’t know…

WWE Creative came under heavy criticism for booking Balor to drop the IC title to Nakamura on the pre-show of Extreme Rules in a short 8-minute match. However, there seems to be a reason behind the decision.

As reported earlier, Balor has requested for some time off after SummerSlam and as part of the agreement, the WWE wants him to put over Bray Wyatt before he goes on a short hiatus.

Wyatt returned to WWE TV this week on Raw and attacked Finn Balor, which pretty much confirmed an impending match between the two for SummerSlam.

Balor being preoccupied with Wyatt has left Nakamura without a viable contender for the IC strap. WWE didn’t waste any time and made headway in the IC title picture this week on SmackDown Live.

The heart of the matter

During a backstage interview on this week’s episode of SmackDown, Ali confronted Shinsuke Nakamura and congratulated him on his Extreme Rules win. The segment hinted at Ali being Nakamura’s first challenger for the title, a match that should most likely be featured on the SummerSlam card.

We’re completely sold on the idea of having Ali take on the legendary Nakamura for the biggest show of the Summer. If given the time and freedom, Ali and Nakamura can lowkey steal the show with a solid match.

What’s next?

SummerSlam is set to take place on August 11th and various storylines are already being shaped as we speak. Ali has always been favoured for a big push but injuries and other external factors have always hindered his rise.

A high-profile IC title feud against Nakamura may not only help Ali win his first singles title in the WWE but it can also assist The King of Strong style to revitalize his career after a lukewarm run on the main roster.