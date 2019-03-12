WWE Rumors: Amazing New WrestleMania 35 Opponent for Roman Reigns revealed

The Hounds of Justice.

What's the story?

Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 35 opponent was pretty much confirmed on Raw when Drew McIntyre attacked the Big Dog in the final hour of the show.

Dave Meltzer has come out to confirm that McIntyre vs. Reigns is indeed the backstage plan for the Show of Shows on April 7th.

In case you didn't know...

The Shield disbanded for the final time this week on Raw in the opening segment of the show. The Hounds of Justice were fresh off a victory against the team of Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre at Fastlane 2019.

Advertised as the Shield's final match together, Ambrose, Rollins, and Reigns put on a chaotic fast-paced match with the heels. The babyfaces picked up the win after cornering Corbin and delivering a host of high impact moves before Reigns went for the pinfall.

The brothers celebrated their win as the fans cheered in unison at the Quicken Loans Arena. While it was expected to be a hoax, Shield did indeed call it time on their renewed stint on Raw.

However, Mcintyre would assault Reigns right before their match which would lead to a Falls Count Anywhere match between Ambrose and the Scottish Psychopath in the main event. McIntyre came out victorious and would further brutalize the Lunatic Fringe with a Claymore Kick on the stage.

The heart of the matter

Thankfully for everyone involved, WWE nixed the plans of having Corbin vs. Reigns at 'Mania. Thank the wrestling gods!

Meltzer revealed on the Wrestling Observer Radio that McIntyre vs. Reigns is locked in for the Showcase of Immortals and the stage was set perfectly for the match on Raw.

Ambrose getting beaten by McIntyre will be incorporated into the storyline to garner more heat on the former NXT Champion going forward.

What's next?

It's a pretty obvious deduction to make that McIntyre and Reigns are going to battle it out at WrestleMania 35 after the events on Raw. Both the superstars are viewed highly backstage when it comes to being top names after 'Mania and having a match between them sounds like a perfect booking decision.

WWE needs to book the feud well as it can have major implications on the Universal title picture after the mega show in April. Also, it would be intriguing to see the role Ambrose plays in this feud as he is set to leave after WWE.

The bottom line is that we are happy with McIntyre vs. Reigns. Anyone but Corbin!

