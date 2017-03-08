WWE Rumors: Ambrose vs Corbin expected to be a gimmick match at WrestleMania

This'll be explosive.

Can the two men pull off a strong singles match at Mania?

What's the story?

As reported by Cageside Seats, there is a rumour swirling around that Dean Ambrose vs Baron Corbin will be a gimmick match - likely at WrestleMania 33. The two men have been feuding ever since Ambrose pinned and eliminated Corbin during the Elimination Chamber.

In case you didn't know...

Ambrose and gimmick matches have gone hand in hand over the last few years, with his singles run featuring quite a few of them. Notable examples include his Hell in a Cell bout against Seth Rollins, the Asylum Match against Chris Jericho and his relatively underwhelming no holds barred match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 32.

The heart of the matter

The report suggests that Corbin and Ambrose will face off for the Intercontinental Championship in a gimmick match, however, it doesn't specify which one.

Also read: WWE Rumors: Baron Corbin expected to become Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 33

The back and forth between the two men over the last few weeks has a lot of people talking, however, nobody is certain as to whether or not it will make it onto the main four-hour card.

Ambrose and Corbin have faced each other previously

What's next?

With just a few weeks left to go until WrestleMania 33, there's every possibility that a gimmick stipulation will be added during the next few editions of SmackDown Live.

Sportskeeda's take

We couldn't be happier to see these two men locked in a feud heading into WrestleMania because it elevates both guys brilliantly. Ambrose is still on the up in the company and Corbin has been a monster ever since the brand split, and their characters are quite similar too.

We'd prefer to see Corbin get the victory at the showcase of the immortals but if a stipulation is added, then it wouldn't be the worst idea in the world to have Ambrose beat Corbin down until he simply cannot get up anymore.

send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com