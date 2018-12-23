WWE Rumors: Andrade Almas reportedly unhappy with role in WWE

El Idolo has been used sparingly since being called up earlier in the year.

What's the story?

With so much turnover coming in the WWE, it often leaves some of the current stars on the main roster on the outs.

Wrestlingnews.co reports via SuperLuchas that Andrade 'Cien' Almas is one of those superstars that's on the outs and he is not happy with his current spot in the company.

Almas was the NXT Champion before Aleister Black took the title from him.

Since that loss, Almas has appeared in the Royal Rumble and he ultimately joined the main roster after Wrestlemania.

During his current run on SmackDown Live, he's had great matches with Daniel Bryan, Rusev and AJ Styles.

But with so many wrestlers on the rosters, several often get left behind.

Almas has been used sparingly over the last few months and is apparently upset with that fact.

He was in the main event of the last episode of Smackdown, teaming with WWE Champion Daniel Bryan in a losing effort against Mustafa Ali and AJ Styles.

The heart of the matter

SuperLuchas mentioned that he's upset with his spot in the company and Dave Meltzer confirmed the same on the Wrestling Observer Radio a few weeks ago.

The Wrestling Observer noted that Mexican star Rush turned down an offer from WWE because he is friends with Almas and knew how unhappy he was with WWE.

Wrestlingnews.co reports that Almas also contemplated quitting while still in NXT a couple years back but was given a big push before being promoted. Things might only get more crowded in the coming months.

What's next?

Almas has the right to be upset with his current spot on Smackdown but a lot of it is out of his control. He hasn't been used as much as he should have been even though he can have great matches as we have seen in the past.

Daniel Bryan has crossed paths with Almas a lot in the latter's short time on Smackdown.

He apparently has had issues with his booking in the past but you can't always get what you want.

One big problem is that every superstar from NXT doesn't get treated like the stars they were on the main roster. The main roster books things differently than NXT does, so a wrestler cannot always expect the same on Raw or Smackdown.

Almas might ask for his release, but he's been up on the main roster for less than a year.

Perhaps he has little patience or just wants to get on TV. If he cannot wait it out a little longer, he might ask for his release in the new year. WWE sometimes tries to placate upset stars (see Rusev) with mini-pushes from time to time.

His main-event match might have been an example of that or it could have just been a one-time thing.

Personally, I think he needs to stick it out for a little longer and if things don't change by Wrestlemania, then he should seriously contemplate his options.

