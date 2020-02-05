WWE Rumors - Another big name heading to the company?

WWE may have acquired themselves another big name

WWE are splashing the cash as another name has now been rumored to have already signed with the company following the additions of four Superstars to their NXT UK brand and the acquisition of Killer Kross being one of the worst kept secrets in wrestling at the moment.

The person in question who is believed to have signed with WWE is Timothy Thatcher, an independent wrestler who made a name for himself wrestling in the UK and Germany with promotions such as Progress, EVOLVE, Rev Pro, wXw and more.

Squared Circle Sirens reported Thatcher's signing and that he was now at the WWE Performance Center and then PWInsider later confirmed that report, saying the following,

Timothy Thatcher is currently at the WWE Performance Center and has signed a WWE developmental deal, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Thatcher started with the company this week.

Thatcher's signing is a particularly interesting one because he is the last remaining member of the independent wrestling stable, Ringkampf, not with WWE, which was made up of Walter and Marcel Barthel. Ringkampf now, of course, operate in WWE as Imperium with Fabian Aichner and Alexander Wolfe. If the rumors are true, will he be joining them?

The official WWE on BTSport Twitter account even posted a GIF in response to the reports that surfaced earlier today. Thatcher's former stablemate Walter also posted a tweet in response to the rumors.

One thing's for certain, Thatcher was one of the top free agents in professional wrestling today so this is a great get for the company, and if the speculation is to be believed, he won't be the only top free agent joining the company in the weeks to come.

We'll be sure to update you if any further signings are rumored and if/when WWE make an official announcement.

