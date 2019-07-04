WWE Rumors: Another big reason why Triple H might have avoided taking Executive Director roles

Triple H

What's the story?

WWE shocked the pro wrestling world when last week the company named Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff Executive Directors of Raw and Smackdown Live, respectively.

While most fans have welcomed the news of Paul Heyman taking the reigns of the red brand on Monday nights, the news of Eric Bischoff taking over Smackdown Live was met with a much more mixed reaction.

The new WWE hirings also lead many fans to question why Triple H, who has been groomed for years to take over WWE one day when Vince McMahon retires, was not named as one of the brand Directors.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Triple H might have avoided taking the Executive Director role in order to protect himself from blame if the brand he directed ended up failing.

In case you didn't know...

Last week, Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue reported that sources in WWE informed him that Triple H chose not to accept the role of Raw or Smackdown Executive Director as he prefers working in a similar role in NXT.

"A source close to WWE management explained to me that the role is essentially very similar to the Senior Producer role that Triple H already occupies in NXT and that Triple H is known to prefer a continuation of that role," wrote Colohue.

The heart of the matter

According to the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, via 411Mania.com, Dave Meltzer revealed there might be another big reason why Triple H did not accept the Executive Director roles, and it might be so he can avoid any blame should a particular brand fail under his direction.

Meltzer added that with WWE Smackdown Live making the very public move to FOX this October, officials might actually have been protecting Triple H from any negative press should the brand not succeed under a very major, lucrative money deal.

What's next?

WWE TV ratings have been on the decline for the better part of a year now, making expectations for both Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman to produce a quality product very high. With Triple H poised to be Vince McMahon's likely successor one day, it might have been a smart move for The Game to avoid the Executive Director roles.

