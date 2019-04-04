WWE Rumors: Another Superstar confirmed for WrestleMania Women's Battle Royale?

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 241 // 04 Apr 2019, 23:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lacey Evans could be in the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royale

What's the story?

WWE WrestleMania is less than one week away and one Superstar who has no confirmed plans for the Shows of Shows is Lacey Evans. However, Evans dropped a massive hint regarding potential WrestleMania plans on her Instagram earlier today.

In case you didn't know...

As of now, among all the women on WWE's main roster, only two have no confirmed match at WrestleMania yet. The first is Lacey Evans while the second is Alicia Fox. Evans was called up to the main-roster in December along with a host of other Superstars. She hasn't wrestled a lot since then and has made fleeting appearances instead. However, Vince McMahon reportedly is a fan of hers and has big plans for her in the future.

Fox reportedly showed up intoxicated to a WWE Live Event in Saginaw, MI in February and wrestled. She hasn't made a WWE appearance since and the incident even led to a furious Vince McMahon to fire Arn Anderson straight afterward, for failing to spot Fox being under the influence and allowing her to wrestle.

WrestleMania 35: Preview, results predictions and match card

The heart of the matter

Although no confirmed plans have been announced for her yet, the 'Lady of WWE' just gave us a big hint regarding what may be in store for her. Evans took to Instagram earlier today by posting a photo of the rest of the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal participants and sending them a warning.

You can check out her post below:

What's next?

WrestleMania 35 takes place this Sunday. This year's Show of Shows takes place in the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. We don't yet know what Lacey Evans will do at WrestleMania but a spot in the Women's Battle Royal is most likely.

Advertisement