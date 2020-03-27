WWE Rumors - Another Superstar replaced in WrestleMania 36 title match (spoilers)

The report comes after Roman Reigns reportedly pulled out of WrestleMania

Andrade and Angel Garza were due to challenge The Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team titles

WrestleMania 36

PW Insider’s Mike Johnson is reporting that Andrade will not compete at WrestleMania 36 due to an injury he suffered on the March 23 episode of WWE RAW.

The show saw the United States Champion join forces with Angel Garza to pick up their first victory as a duo against the makeshift team of Cedric Alexander and Ricochet.

WWE announced prior to the episode that Andrade and Garza would face The Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 36, but it now appears as though that match will not take place.

According to Johnson, an apparent rib injury to Andrade caused WWE to draft in a replacement Superstar from NXT as Garza’s tag team partner for the match.

The RAW Tag Team Championship encounter was filmed this week at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and it will be shown as part of this year’s two-night WrestleMania on April 4-5.

WWE WrestleMania 36: Last-minute changes

Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin is reporting that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Roman Reigns asked to be removed from WrestleMania 36 because he has an impaired immune system from his battle with leukemia and he does not want to risk his health.

This has forced WWE to alter their plans for the Universal Championship match, with another Superstar (spoilers here) reportedly stepping in to face Goldberg instead of Reigns.

WWE is yet to comment on Reigns' situation but it is safe to assume that the matter will be addressed on the next episode of SmackDown.

Dana Brooke and Rey Mysterio were also scheduled to be part of WrestleMania 36, but both Superstars are in quarantine and they were not at the Performance Center for this week’s tapings.

Brooke was originally supposed to be involved in a six-pack challenge for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, while Mysterio was expected to continue his storyline with Andrade.