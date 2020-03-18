WWE Rumors - another surprising word reportedly banned by the company

The word was not mentioned even once on RAW that was held at the Performance Center.

It could have joined the long list of banned words in the WWE.

The worrisome coronavirus outbreak has sent the world into lockdown and WWE has also been affected drastically by the health crisis.

The recent episodes of SmackDown and RAW happened at the WWE Performance Center without a single fan in attendance.

While WWE has been forced to make a host of unprecedented changes to their programming due to COVID-19, the company has refrained from directly addressing the deadly virus on TV.

On the latest episode of RAW, it's interesting to note that the commentators mentioned 'prevailing circumstances' as the reason behind WWE moving its shows to the Performance Center. That's how it was termed during the entire show.

Bryan Alvarez revealed on the post-RAW Wrestling Observer Radio that Coronavirus may be on the banned list.

Well, the show opened up with Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton and Jerry Lawler opening up the show. Coronavirus, COViD-19, banned term. It's simply referred to as prevailing circumstances. That's how they termed it throughout the show.

We don't know the reasoning behind the decision to not mention the coronavirus - or COVID-19 - on TV, but it's odd considering the global impact of the virus.

The company have, in the past, added many odd words, terms, and phrases to their prohibited list and "coronavirus" seems to be the latest entrant.

As noted, WrestleMania 36 has been moved to the Performance Center as well as upcoming episodes of RAW, SmackDown and NXT.

While WWE has taken the precautionary steps to ensure the safety of the fans, they are still going ahead with WrestleMania, which has always been the company's showcase event.

WrestleMania will emanate from the WWE PC on April 5th. An empty arena WrestleMania is an unsettling sight for the fans to brace themselves for but there is a reason why Vince McMahon chose to not postpone the big event.