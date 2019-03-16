WWE Rumors: Another top WrestleMania 35 title match to become a Triple Threat

WWE is still considering many different possibilities for 'Mania.

What's the story?

While the Raw Women's Championship match gets all the spotlight heading towards the biggest WWE PPV of the year, its counterpart on SmackDown has been criminally ignored for reasons beyond our understanding.

The biggest rumor regarding Asuka's WrestleMania 35 match that has been circulating in recent weeks hinted towards The Empress of Tomorrow going up against Lacey Evans at the Show of Shows.

However, the backstage plan may have been nixed as WrestlingNews.co reports that the WWE is now considering on having a Triple Threat match for the SmackDown Women's title at WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know...

Asuka's last title defense came against Mandy Rose at WWE Fastlane 2019 when Sonya Deville accidentally cost Rose a chance at winning the strap. Deville went looking for a weapon underneath the ring, however, Rose tripped on the apron cover and got caught in Asuka's finisher.

The signs of dissension between Rose and Deville were prevalent for quite some time now and the events from Fastlane added another dimension to their volatile alliance.

It seems like it's all part of WWE's bigger plan for 'Mania.

The heart of the matter

While Evans' name was pushed backstage for a singles match against Asuka at 'Mania in recent weeks, the plans were called off owing to an unspecified reason.

The new backstage plan doing the rounds is to apparently have Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville vs. Asuka for the SmackDown Women's title at the Showcase of Immortals.

It should be noted that Asuka has not convincingly beaten either of the superstars as both matches have had a screwy finish. Additionally, WWE has been hinting towards the inevitable split between the former Absolution members.

Based on the current storyline direction, the WrestleMania 35 card could have another Triple Threat Women's title contest.

What's next?

WWE may have reportedly canned the singles match between Evans and Asuka but it should be noted that the management still sees Lacey as a major player after 'Mania 35.

WWE plans on heavily pushing the 'classy' female superstar but it may only happen after the mega show on April 7th.

Would you be satisfied with another triple threat title match at WrestleMania 35? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.

