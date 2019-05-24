×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Arena website officially reveals surprising Extreme Rules match card

Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.07K   //    24 May 2019, 01:16 IST

The card is subject to change.
The card is subject to change.

What's the story?

This week's SmackDown Live included the unexpected return of Dolph Ziggler, who showed up and went straight after Kofi Kingston.

The Show-Off's assault on the WWE Champion effectively set up a title match for the upcoming PPV in Saudi Arabia, WWE Super ShowDown.

However, is Ziggler back just for a one-off appearance? That may not be the case as the Wells Fargo Arena - which will host Extreme Rules - is advertising Ziggler for a massive triple threat match.

In case you didn't know...

Dolph Ziggler is one of the select few Superstars who is afforded the liberty of appearing on limited dates. The WWE has been kind enough to let the 2-time World Champion pursue his interests outside the ring, which primarily include his stand-up gig. 

Ziggler last appeared in the Royal Rumble match when he came in at #28 and eliminated Drew McIntyre. Ziggler was one of the final three competitors in the match before getting dumped out by Braun Strowman. The 38-year-old WWE veteran would then embark on his stand-up tour and while many thought his indefinite hiatus would last longer, Ziggler shocked the WWE Universe and returned to TV on the most recent episode of SmackDown Live.

He may stick around for a while by the looks of it...

The heart of the matter

Wells Fargo Arena's website has revealed a tentative match card for the Extreme Rules PPV, which incidentally features Ziggler in a Triple Threat WWE Title match against Kofi Kingston and Kevin Owens.

Many other matches have been advertised as well on a card, which is subject to change. Check out the matches that are currently listed on the website:

Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens (WWE Championship Match)

Advertisement

Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin (Tables Match for the WWE Universal Championship)

Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre (2-on-1 Handicap Match)

AJ Styles vs. TBA

Elias, Becky Lynch and Randy Orton are also scheduled to have a role to play at the PPV alongside other superstars from both brands.


Extreme Rules Match Card.
Extreme Rules Match Card.

What's next?

The matches given above could undergo major changes based on the outcomes at WWE Super ShowDown, which will take place on June 7th, 2019 in Saudi Arabia.

Extreme Rules is slated to emanate from the Wells Fargo Arana on July 14, 2019.

Tags:
Dolph Ziggler Kofi Kingston
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins' Extreme Rules opponents leaked?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Massive matches for Extreme Rules PPV teased
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Baron Corbin is the best possible opponent for Seth Rollins at WWE Extreme Rules
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Possible spoilers regarding Roman Reigns' future plans and match at Extreme Rules PPV
RELATED STORY
WWE Extreme Rules 2018: 5 Best Extreme Rules Matches
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 5 Surprising segments that can happen tonight on the show (21 May 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 interesting things which could happen on Raw following Money in the Bank (20 May 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Huge match added to Extreme Rules 
RELATED STORY
WWE Super Showdown : 3 reasons why Dolph Ziggler should win the WWE Championship
RELATED STORY
Extreme Rules 2018: predicting the quality of each match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us