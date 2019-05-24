WWE Rumors: Arena website officially reveals surprising Extreme Rules match card

The card is subject to change.

What's the story?

This week's SmackDown Live included the unexpected return of Dolph Ziggler, who showed up and went straight after Kofi Kingston.

The Show-Off's assault on the WWE Champion effectively set up a title match for the upcoming PPV in Saudi Arabia, WWE Super ShowDown.

However, is Ziggler back just for a one-off appearance? That may not be the case as the Wells Fargo Arena - which will host Extreme Rules - is advertising Ziggler for a massive triple threat match.

In case you didn't know...

Dolph Ziggler is one of the select few Superstars who is afforded the liberty of appearing on limited dates. The WWE has been kind enough to let the 2-time World Champion pursue his interests outside the ring, which primarily include his stand-up gig.

Ziggler last appeared in the Royal Rumble match when he came in at #28 and eliminated Drew McIntyre. Ziggler was one of the final three competitors in the match before getting dumped out by Braun Strowman. The 38-year-old WWE veteran would then embark on his stand-up tour and while many thought his indefinite hiatus would last longer, Ziggler shocked the WWE Universe and returned to TV on the most recent episode of SmackDown Live.

He may stick around for a while by the looks of it...

The heart of the matter

Wells Fargo Arena's website has revealed a tentative match card for the Extreme Rules PPV, which incidentally features Ziggler in a Triple Threat WWE Title match against Kofi Kingston and Kevin Owens.

Many other matches have been advertised as well on a card, which is subject to change. Check out the matches that are currently listed on the website:

Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens (WWE Championship Match)

Advertisement

Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin (Tables Match for the WWE Universal Championship)

Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre (2-on-1 Handicap Match)

AJ Styles vs. TBA

Elias, Becky Lynch and Randy Orton are also scheduled to have a role to play at the PPV alongside other superstars from both brands.

Extreme Rules Match Card.

What's next?

The matches given above could undergo major changes based on the outcomes at WWE Super ShowDown, which will take place on June 7th, 2019 in Saudi Arabia.

Extreme Rules is slated to emanate from the Wells Fargo Arana on July 14, 2019.