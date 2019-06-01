×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Astonishing rules for WWE Superstars at Super ShowDown PPV

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Rumors
968   //    01 Jun 2019, 10:02 IST

Related image

What's the story?

WWE will return to Saudi Arabia on June 7, 2019, for, the Super ShowDown PPV, which will be the third PPV in the Middle Eastern country after Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel PPVs, which happened last year.

The Saudi Arabia PPVs have a lot of money involved, with Superstars being paid much more than the standard PPV, but the PPV comes with its own unusual rules due to it being hosted in Saudi Arabia.

Also Read: WWE News: First photos of Super ShowDown stage construction revealed

In case you didn't know...

The first two Saudi Arabia PPVs which happened last year are part of WWE and the Saudi General Sports Authority's 10-year deal, which will see them host PPVs every year.

This year's first Saudi PPV, Super ShowDown, will see the return of The Undertaker and Goldberg, who will face each other at the show. The show will also see Brock Lesnar who could possibly cash-in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins at the show.

Like last year, the Saudi show will only have the male Superstars of WWE participating.

The heart of the matter

Saudi Arabia is an autocratic monarchy which has strict rules on what people can and cannot do while also being deeply religious.

Rajah.com revealed that WWE Superstars will be forbidden from doing certain things when in Saudi Arabia. The list has a few unusual rules as well as the more generic ones.

Advertisement

What's next?

The Super ShowDown PPV will have the biggest battle royal match of all-time, a 50-man battle royal. We will also see three titles defended as Finn Balor faces Andrade for the Intercontinental title, Kofi Kingston faces off against the returning Dolph Ziggler for the WWE title, and Seth Rollins faces Baron Corbin for the Universal title.


Tags:
WWE Super Showdown
Advertisement
WWE Super ShowDown: 5 Superstars who could win the 50-man Battle Royal
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown 2019: 3 reasons why WWE reportedly cancelled Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar 
RELATED STORY
5 Things that must happen at WWE Super ShowDown 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown: Full match-card predictions 
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown: 5 Disappointments on the way to the Saudi Arabia Event 
RELATED STORY
WWE Super Showdown : 3 reasons why Dolph Ziggler should win the WWE Championship
RELATED STORY
4 Biggest Mistakes WWE Must Not Make at Super ShowDown 2019
RELATED STORY
3 Possible reasons why Goldberg is facing Undertaker at Super ShowDown
RELATED STORY
5 Potential candidates that could win the 50-Man Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia 
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown : 3 reasons why Shane McMahon should defeat Roman Reigns
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us