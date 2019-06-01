WWE Rumors: Astonishing rules for WWE Superstars at Super ShowDown PPV

What's the story?

WWE will return to Saudi Arabia on June 7, 2019, for, the Super ShowDown PPV, which will be the third PPV in the Middle Eastern country after Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel PPVs, which happened last year.

The Saudi Arabia PPVs have a lot of money involved, with Superstars being paid much more than the standard PPV, but the PPV comes with its own unusual rules due to it being hosted in Saudi Arabia.

In case you didn't know...

The first two Saudi Arabia PPVs which happened last year are part of WWE and the Saudi General Sports Authority's 10-year deal, which will see them host PPVs every year.

This year's first Saudi PPV, Super ShowDown, will see the return of The Undertaker and Goldberg, who will face each other at the show. The show will also see Brock Lesnar who could possibly cash-in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins at the show.

Like last year, the Saudi show will only have the male Superstars of WWE participating.

The heart of the matter

Saudi Arabia is an autocratic monarchy which has strict rules on what people can and cannot do while also being deeply religious.

Rajah.com revealed that WWE Superstars will be forbidden from doing certain things when in Saudi Arabia. The list has a few unusual rules as well as the more generic ones.

- Do not travel to Mecca or Medina or visit any mosques

- Do not sign anything in Arabic

- Do not bring any pets

- Avoid beckoning with fingers and crossing legs during meetings

- Avoid entering an elevator full of locals of the opposite gender

- Avoid street vendors and be wary of “camel products”

What's next?

The Super ShowDown PPV will have the biggest battle royal match of all-time, a 50-man battle royal. We will also see three titles defended as Finn Balor faces Andrade for the Intercontinental title, Kofi Kingston faces off against the returning Dolph Ziggler for the WWE title, and Seth Rollins faces Baron Corbin for the Universal title.