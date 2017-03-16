WWE Rumors: Asuka, Tamina and Nia Jax to join forces?

Asuka, Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax! One hell of an alliance.

Asuka is one of the most popular pro-wrestlers as of today. (* Credits- WWE.com)

What’s The Story?

Asuka and Tamina Snuka have been generating some serious buzz owing to the sisterhood they’ve former whilst performing at house shows for WWE’s SmackDown brand. Besides, the reigning NXT Women’s champion Asuka has been buddying-up with Raw staple and Samoan powerhouse Nia Jax as well, whilst on the road working WWE live shows.

In case you didn’t know...

Asuka aka Kana (real name- Kanako Urai) is the longest reigning singles champion in NXT history. Nia Jax (Savelina Fanene) is a true beast in the WWE Women’s division. Tamina Snuka (Sarona Moana- Marie Reiher Snuka-Polamalu) is best known for her stint as a member of the infamous Team BAD alongside Naomi and Sasha Banks.

The heart of the matter

Asuka and Snuka’s friendship has led to speculation within the pro-wrestling community about them forming a potential alliance in the near future. Furthermore, Jax has thrown her name into the mix as one of the Japanese Superstar’s close friends. In fact, Jax seems to be a bit unhappy about sharing her friend Asuka with Tamina Snuka. Here are their tweets hinting at a possible union:

What?! Excuussseee me! We need to have a chat https://t.co/qi4u9387uk — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) March 15, 2017

What’s next?

Since winning the NXT title from Bayley last year, Asuka has proven to be the most dominant champion in NXT history, continually impressing pro-wrestling fans across the states with her unique character and style. Meanwhile, Snuka and Jax are flying a bit under the radar right now, however, they continue to work WWE’s live events across the States.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

After the disaster that was Team BAD vs Team Bella, it’s about time that the WWE offers its fans a real ‘Women’s Revolution’ team vs team storyline. The solution is right in front of you WWE Creative! Asuka, Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax are some of the best performers on the company’s female roster and mind you, each and every one of the aforementioned three Superstars brings her own USP to the table.

That said, it’s more a matter of when rather than if these three Superstars join forces and dominate the WWE main cards with their alliance which, by the look of it, seems to be destined to head toward the blue brand, SmackDown. Giddy up!

