WWE Rumors - Backstage details on top RAW Superstar being sent to NXT; future plans revealed

While WWE has maintained that the current brand split is set in stone, there has been a constant ongoing trade between RAW and NXT for some reason. It is possible that NXT still isn't entirely considered the main roster and the split between the roster are only applicable to RAW and SmackDown.

After Kevin Owens played a major role during NXT Takeover: WarGames, it looks like another RAW Superstar is being planned to be part of the next NXT Takeover - Takeover: Portland. That Superstar is none other than the 10-time Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Here is what Cagesideseats has stated:

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the entire idea behind the Charlotte Flair story right now is to build viewership for NXT.

Speaking of that, Insider says Flair is scheduled to appear at NXT TakeOver: Portland for some kind of angle.

Charlotte Flair had won this year's Women's Royal Rumble and reserves the right to face any of the three Women's Champions at WrestleMania 36. With NXT Women's Champion laying out the challenge for Flair on RAW and The Queen responding by being sent to NXT, it is rather clear that these two female powerhouses will clash at the show of shows.

With top Superstars such as Finn Balor and Tyler Breeze permanently moving back to NXT, and main rosters star like Kevin Owens and Charlotte Flair making appearances on the Black and Gold brand, it is clear that the company is leaving no stone unturned in making NXT more popular than AEW.

Rhea Ripley is one of the fastest rising prospects in WWE and an angle with a veteran like Charlotte Flair will not just increase Ripley's stock in the world of pro-wrestling, but also help NXT make a bigger impact.

