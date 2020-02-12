WWE Rumors - Backstage changes to be made regarding Bray Wyatt's possible WrestleMania 36 opponent

As reported earlier, current advertisements have indicated that 6 men will face each other inside the Elimination Chamber to determine who will face The Fiend Bray Wyatt at this year's WrestleMania. These six men included Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, King Corbin, Roman Reigns, Robert Roode and Daniel Bryan.

However, as per a report from POST Wrestling, it is being stated that these Superstars are placeholders and many changes could be made in regards to the final 6 Superstars to be part of the match.

Here is what Cagesideseats has stated:

A local advertisement is saying Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Shinsuke Nakamura, Baron Corbin, and Robert Roode are set for the Elimination Chamber match next month. Post Wrestling notes those names are likely just placeholders and there will probably be changes to the lineup before the show.

While it is almost certain that Roman Reigns will be part of the match, as rumors have been suggesting that he is the most likely opponent for Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania, it is still possible that WWE throws a curveball and pick someone else instead.

The Fiend will be putting his Universal Championship on the line against Goldberg at the upcoming Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia. However, the chances of the former WCW World Champion walking out as the new Universal Champion is bleak.

Who will face The Fiend?

It will be interesting to see which Superstars will get a chance to compete in the Elimination Chamber match and subsequently get the opportunity to earn a shot at the Universal Champion.

Braun Strowman recently won the Intercontinental Championship by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura so there is a possibility that these two men may continue their rivalry heading into Elimination Chamber and may be removed from the match. It is also unlikely that Robert Roode will remain a part of the match and someone like Sheamus could be taking his spot.

Also Read: Superstar having backstage heat with Brock Lesnar given surprising instructions by the company