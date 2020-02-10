WWE Rumors - Superstar having backstage heat with Brock Lesnar given surprising instructions by company

Matt Riddle has become notorious for calling out top Superstars such as Goldberg and Brock Lesnar on his social media and interviews. While The Original Bro is part of the NXT roster, he has continuously called out Brock Lesnar, even stating, rather boldly, that he will be the one to end Lesnar's career.

As per multiple reports, Brock Lesnar had himself approached Matt Riddle backstage and told him not to use his name or call him out again. Some reports even stated that Vince McMahon is not happy with Riddle's behavior and his quick exit from the Royal Rumble match might have been a sign of that.

However, the former MMA fighter is not one to stop and was seen targetting Lesnar yet again at an NXT house show in Las Vegas. Riddle stated that he will be the one to retire Brock Lesnar.

As per WON, NXT has given Matt Riddle the go-ahead to 'follow-up' on the Brock Lesnar situation. Here is what Cagesideseats has stated:

Meltzer also says NXT has given Matt Riddle permission to “follow up on the Brock Lesnar stuff,” whatever that means.

There is no denying that Matt Riddle is one of the most charismatic Superstars on the roster, but his attempt at poking jibes at top stars might end up doing more harm than good for him.

Here is what WON had reported in regards to Vince McMahon being upset with Riddle:

Regarding social media, the issues with Vince McMahon and Matt Riddle are due to his social media posts and challenges. Brock Lesnar doesn’t like him for it and Lesnar has tremendous pull with Vince. Vince also sees him as an outside guy and feels Riddle has no respect for the hierarchy of the business by challenging Goldberg and Lesnar.

