WWE Rumors: Backstage details on Brock Lesnar's secretive Money in the Bank appearance

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
405   //    24 May 2019, 11:40 IST


Image result for brock lesnar

What's the story?

The big surprise of the last PPV, Money in the Bank, was the return of Brock Lesnar, who entered the Money in the Bank men's ladder match, and won the match.

There were reports that his return was kept a huge secret and now we have information as to who knew of his appearance at Money in the Bank.

In case you didn't know...

Sami Zayn was to be one of the eight men to compete in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, but before the match, he was hung upside down backstage after being attacked. Zayn couldn't compete in the match and only 7 Superstars competed for a chance to get an opportunity to face the Universal Champion or WWE Champion.

Lesnar arrived in the end, pushed Ali off the ladder and won the briefcase.

The heart of the matter

Wrestling Observer have reported that a majority of the people backstage did not know that Lesnar was at the venue. Leading up to Money in the Bank, everyone were told that Ali was to win the match and not Drew McIntyre.

Later, the Superstars in the match learnt that Ali would not win the match, but many thought that Braun Strowman would come out to be the eight Superstar of the match. The report states that Ali was the only person among the seven to know that Lesnar would come out to win the match, which he was told just before he went out for the match.

What's next?

Brock Lesnar will mostly cash-in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins at next month's Super Showdown show in Saudi Arabia.


Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank Brock Lesnar
