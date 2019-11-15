WWE Rumors: Backstage details on CM Punk 'rebuilding bridges' with WWE

CM Punk will appear on WWE Backstage

CM Punk made his long-awaited return to WWE programming when he announced at the end of this week’s WWE Backstage that he will be a regular guest on the FS1 show.

In October, Sportskeeda’s Tom Colohue reported that Punk’s return to WWE was “only a phone call away” and that Vince McMahon “would love” to have the five-time World Champion back in his company.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda’s Dropkick DiSKussions, Colohue clarified that, even though WWE Backstage is run by FOX, the people behind the show still had a discussion with WWE about using Punk.

“FOX have not hired CM Punk without speaking to WWE first. That would be a massive risk to the relationship that I really doubt they would take. There has undoubtedly been some discussion with the WWE as to whether or not to give Punk this chance.”

Colohue added that, almost six years on from Punk’s dramatic January 2014 exit, the bridge between the former WWE Champion and WWE is now “essentially rebuilt”.

“It [Punk joining WWE Backstage] was very quickly decided. I didn’t believe for a while that it was going to happen – that’s just me personally – but the information that I had definitely suggested that, when it comes to the WWE, that bridge is essentially rebuilt.”

CM Punk's WWE accomplishments

Despite never achieving his long-term goal of headlining WrestleMania, CM Punk still accomplished a lot more in his WWE career than most of his fellow Superstars.

The highlight of his time with the company came between November 2011 and January 2013 when he held the WWE Championship for 434 consecutive days, becoming only the fourth person in WWE history to hold the title for 400+ days in a row.

Overall, Punk won the WWE Championship (x2), World Heavyweight Championship (x3), ECW Championship, Intercontinental Championship and World Tag Team Championship (w/Kofi Kingston), and he also claimed the Money In The Bank contract on two occasions.

