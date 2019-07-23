×
WWE Rumors: Backstage details on John Cena & Brock Lesnar after Raw Reunion

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Rumors
645   //    23 Jul 2019, 16:48 IST

John Cena appeared on Raw but Brock Lesnar did not
What's the story?

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp is reporting that John Cena left Raw Reunion after participating in the opening segment, while Universal Champion Brock Lesnar was not backstage for the show.

In case you didn't know…

The July 22 episode of Raw featured appearances from a total of 42 WWE legends, including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and Mick Foley.

John Cena kicked off the show by taking part in a short rap battle with The Usos, in which he mocked their past criminal behaviour, before Rikishi – Jimmy and Jey’s father – walked down to the ring.

The Revival and D-Von Dudley then interrupted the segment, setting up a tag team match between Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder and The Usos, while Cena did not appear again on the rest of the episode.

Brock Lesnar, meanwhile, was scheduled to feature on Raw to continue the build to his SummerSlam match against Seth Rollins, but there was no sign of the Universal Champion on the broadcast.

The heart of the matter

Writing on Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp revealed that John Cena, who has not yet finished filming Fast & Furious 9, immediately left Raw following his segment with The Usos, Rikishi, The Revival and D-Von Dudley.

As for Brock Lesnar, it had been reported that he was backstage at Raw Reunion, despite not appearing on the show, but Sapp is reporting that “The Beast” was not present at Amalie Arena on Monday.

What's next?

John Cena’s in-ring career appears to be on hold while he continues to receive acting roles. Brock Lesnar, on the other hand, recently became a three-time Universal Champion and he is set to defend his title against Seth Rollins in the main event of SummerSlam on August 11.

Tags:
WWE Raw John Cena Brock Lesnar
