WWE Rumors: Backstage details on John Morrison re-signing with WWE and why it didn't happen sooner

One of the bigger news stories of this past week was that of John Morrison re-signing with WWE. The former Intercontinental Champion had been with Impact Wrestling recently, having won their World Title.

According to the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer (thanks to 411mania for carrying the report), the deal to return to the WWE "had been on the table for a long, long time" and that he (Morrison) wanted to break into mainstream acting before deciding to return to the WWE.

A tough decision

While Morrison (real name John Hennigan) did star in his own movie Boone the Bounty Hunter, it did not lead him to the acting success that he was probably hoping for. Part of the reason for holding off on a return to the WWE involved trying to further his acting career, and Meltzer reports that Morrison wouldn't have been able to do that due to WWE's intense touring schedule.

The report also mentions that since Morrison is 39 and is a physical wrestler that relies on his athleticism, the window of his prime is already close to being shut. Because of that, he opted to go back to where things all started for him, the WWE.

Morrison's prior WWE run

The Mayor of Slamtown's original run was a mixed bag of success as he was a multi-time Intercontinental Champion and Tag Team Champion. But sometimes wrestlers hope for bigger opportunities and bigger stages. The report from 411Mania lists that Morrison was not happy with the push that he was getting in his previous run with the company as he considered himself to be much better.

His return to the company is being seen as a “clean slate” for his career. Many stars leave due to being unhappy with their spot in the company, and Morrison is certainly someone that has shown that he is a main-event player. He's also shown in both Lucha Underground and Impact Wrestling that he can be both a great heel or face. In both of those companies, he captured the promotion's top title. How he'll be booked this time around still remains to be seen.

