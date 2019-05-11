WWE Rumors: Backstage details on Kurt Angle's new role in WWE

Kurt Angle had a few ups and downs during the final phase of his in-ring career

What's the story?

Per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kurt Angle is reportedly training for the next phase of his career in the WWE. Having recently retired from in-ring professional wrestling competition, Angle is currently undergoing training in order to work with the WWE as a Producer. Additionally, it's being noted that the Olympic gold-medalist has been shadowing current WWE Producers, so as to learn the ropes of the trade.

In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle is widely regarded by many as one of the greatest professional wrestling performers of all time. After a long and illustrious career as an active pro wrestling competitor, Angle competed in his retirement match at WrestleMania 35, in a losing effort against Baron Corbin.

Despite being involved in a brief wrestling segment on the RAW after 'Mania -- which saw Angle beat down Corbin -- it has been confirmed that Angle has indeed retired from in-ring competition.

The heart of the matter

On that note, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is now reporting that the WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic gold-medalist is presently undergoing training, in order to start off in his new role with the WWE. As noted, Kurt Angle is all set to work with the WWE in a backstage capacity, as a WWE Producer to be specific.

Furthermore, it's being explained that in order to efficiently comprehend the myriad of aspects pertaining to the job of a WWE Producer, Angle is shadowing other Producers in the company. Nevertheless, further details on which brand/division Angle could be assigned to, or the amount of time he'd have to spend shadowing other producers; are yet to be revealed.

Moreover, Angle has taken to social media, so as to assert how much he has been enjoying his life as a retired individual --

What's next?

Fans can expect additional details on Kurt Angle's future with the WWE to unravel in the weeks to come.

