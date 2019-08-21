WWE Rumors: Backstage details on main-roster stars moving to NXT

Triple H oversees everything in NXT

WWE NXT will become a live two-hour show every week when the brand moves to the USA Network on Wednesday, September 18.

With an extra hour of television to fill on a weekly basis, Sean Ross Sapp is reporting on Fightful Select that WWE has spoken to Superstars on the main roster about helping out with NXT.

He also noted that those discussions were already taking place independent of the new television deal and, as we have seen in recent months and years, it is not uncommon for Superstars to move back to NXT from Raw and SmackDown Live.

Who will join Fandango and Tyler Breeze in NXT?

Nowadays, the most high-profile names to the NXT audience include NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler and NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream, as well as the likes of Io Shirai, Johnny Gargano, Matt Riddle and Tommaso Ciampa.

However, for those who do not watch NXT on a regular basis, the standout names on the brand will likely be the Superstars who have previously featured on Raw and SmackDown Live.

Fandango and Tyler Breeze are among the current NXT stars who have been on the main roster in the past, while Killian Dain recently returned to the brand after a one-year spell on SmackDown Live with SAnitY.

There has also been a crossover between NXT and the main roster over the last two months on Raw, with The Street Profits' Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford featuring on WWE's flagship show every week.

It is worth noting that, although it is not known which main-roster stars have been spoken to about returning to NXT, over 80 percent of the men and women on Raw and SmackDown Live were once associated with what used to be referred to as WWE’s ‘developmental’ brand.

