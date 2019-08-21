5 WWE Superstars who need to move to NXT for USA Network premiere

News broke today that on September 18th, WWE NXT will officially premiere on USA Network, airing live every Wednesday night from 8 pm - 10 pm EST.

The move to shift NXT to Wednesday nights puts WWE in direct competition with All Elite Wrestling, who will debut their new television show on Wednesday, October 2nd at 8 pm EST on TNT.

Once NXT officially expands to two hours on USA Network, WWE will no doubt be looking to ramp up the NXT product, so let's take a look at five current main roster stars who should move to NXT when the brand debuts on USA Network.

#5 Shinsuke Nakamura

He might be the current WWE Intercontinental Champion, but Shinsuke Nakamura is hardly being featured on main roster TV despite holding one of the company's most prestigious titles.

Most pro wrestling fans and pundits would agree that WWE has dropped the ball in a big way when it comes to Nakamura's run on the main roster.

The former NJPW standout enjoyed a brief period at the top in WWE when he won the Royal Rumble match and went on to headline WrestleMania against AJ Styles. Since his failed bid at capturing the WWE title, Nakamura has been relegated to a mostly background role in WWE, and had no presence on the SummerSlam card despite being the IC Champion.

Nakamura was a beloved talent during his time in NXT, and a move to the brand when it debuts on USA Network could work wonders for both parties.

In NXT, Nakamura's limited abilities on the microphone will not be a hindrance, and his incredible in-ring abilities can elevate him to the NXT title picture as soon as he makes the move from the main roster.

