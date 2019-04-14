WWE Rumors: Backstage details on original plans for opening match at Wrestlemania 35

Wrestlemania 35

What's the story?

Wrestlemania 35 was one of the best 'Mania pay-per-views of all time. Not only were the majority of the matches on the card spectacular, but the show had a plethora of surprises that no one expected.

One of those surprises was the opening match of the show itself. It was amazing to see that the show had opened with the Universal Championship match which saw Seth Rollins defeat Brock Lesnar to become the new Universal Champion.

While many believed that it was a pleasant surprise planned by WWE, the truth is that the match went on first because of an apparent tantrum by Brock Lesnar behind the scenes, and the original plans for the opening match were much different.

In case you didn't know...

Reports have suggested that Brock Lesnar wanted his match to go on last at Wrestlemania 35, and when that did not happen he was adamant about opening the show and leaving soon after his match.

Seth Rollins had won the 2019 Royal Rumble and chosen to face Brock Lesnar for his Universal Championship at the grandest stage of them all. Rollins was able to pick up the win against the Beast Incarnate in convincing fashion.

The heart of the matter

As per the Observer (via Cagesideseats.com), Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar both pushed for the Universal Championship match to go on early at WrestleMania 35 and that’s why it opened the show instead of the previously planned AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton open.

It made more sense for WWE to open with Styles vs Orton, as it is almost unheard of opening a Wrestlemania with a World Championship match.

What's next?

There are reports indicating that AJ Styles may be suffering from an injury whereas Randy Orton may be set to feud with Mustafa Ali.

