WWE Rumors: Backstage details on renewed contracts, long-term strategy

Mike & Maria Kanellis are here to stay

What's the story?

On an edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer asserted that Maria Kanellis and her husband Mike Bennett/Kanellis are likely to receive a considerable increase in their pay, now that they've signed new contracts with the WWE.

Additionally, multiple sources including Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet have confirmed that Mike & Maria have indeed renewed their contracts with WWE.

Besides, WrestlingInc now reports that the two Superstars have signed five-year deals with the WWE, which runS out in June of 2024.

In case you didn't know...

Maria Kanellis performed for the WWE from 2004 until her departure from the promotion in 2010. Following which, she went on to perform on the indie pro wrestling circuit, until her return to WWE in 2017.

It was when she made her WWE comeback in 2017, that Maria returned alongside her husband Mike Bennett who now competes in the 205 Live brand as Mike Kanellis.

The heart of the matter

As noted, the professional wrestling community was recently set abuzz by the news of Mike & Maria Kanellis signing new deals with the WWE.

On that note, it's now being revealed that Mike & Maria have inked five-year deals with WWE.

In fact, veteran professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, explained that the two Superstars could possibly make a lot more money than what they were making on their previous WWE contracts.

The general consensus in the professional wrestling industry is that since the WWE has more spending power in the professional wrestling realm than AEW.

WWE is currently offering its Superstars incredibly lucrative five-year deals, in order to ensure that they stay with the company rather than signing with rival organization AEW.

What's next?

The vast majority of professional wrestling fans as well as experts now believe that Maria Kanellis could end up being appointed as the new General Manager of WWE's 205 Live brand.

