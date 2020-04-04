WWE Rumors - Backstage details on what will get company employees fired ahead of WrestleMania

Doing this will result in WWE employees getting fired.

The results of WrestleMania 36 has been a closely-guarded secret ahead of the show.

Vince McMahon

This year's WrestleMania has been pre-taped due to WWE having few people in the Performance Center due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company have reportedly pre-taped all the matches over the last two weeks for WrestleMania 36.

A fear that many fans had was that spoilers would be leaked in the run-up to WrestleMania 36 due to it being taped. But, that has not happened so far, thankfully. Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso has revealed that leaking information can get WWE employees fired. He revealed the people involved in the production and filming of the shows and how there are just a few backstage personnel involved to tape WrestleMania 36.

"Leaking information is a fireable offense, Sports Illustrated has learned. Along with McMahon, Kevin Dunn, Paul Heyman and Bruce Prichard, there are only a finite number of people present for each filming session. The majority of the agents are not present for the matches. The agents that are local to Florida include Adam Pearce, “Road Dogg” Jesse James, Jamie Noble, and Shawn Michaels—and they are the unlikeliest of candidates to leak match results.

He revealed that commentator Michael Cole or other commentators have "no benefit from leaking results" hence they wouldn't do it. The report also said that the production team "values its job" more than giving away spoilers to reporters, while the wrestlers themselves wouldn't do it.

WWE reportedly filmed matches even late at night, between 11 PM and 5 AM, at the Performance Center last week, as per the same Sports Illustrated report. The company will have their first-ever two-day WrestleMania this weekend, April 4 and April 5, with the Performance Center and other locations being the venue for WWE's marquee show.

16 matches have been confirmed for this year's Show of Shows, with the matches split between the two days.