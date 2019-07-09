WWE Rumors: Real reason former champion finally agreed to renew WWE contract

Shiven Sachdeva
09 Jul 2019, 17:37 IST

What's the story?

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson recently renewed their WWE contracts by signing new 5-year deals with the company. This came as a major surprise to many, as the two had hardly been used during their previous stint and reports had indicated that the two were unhappy in WWE and were not willing to re-sign.

However, as per reports from PWI, it looks like the promise of a major push alongside AJ Styles and a ''ridiculously amazing" financial offer was all that was required by WWE to keep the Good Brothers from leaving the company and possibly joining AEW or NJPW.

In case you didn't know...

Unlike his partner, Karl Anderson, Gallows is actually a WWE veteran who started his career with WWE in 2006. Gallows debuted as Festus in a short-lived tag team along with Jesse.

Gallows later joined CM Punk in his straight edge crusade by becoming a key member of the Straight Edge Society.

However, he left the company in 2010 and made a major name for himself as part of the Bullet Club in NJPW. Gallows returned to WWE in 2016 along with fellow Bullet Club member Karl Anderson.

The heart of the matter

Here is what PWI had to say:

Gallows and Anderson had initially turned down WWE's overtures to sign them to new deals, but with the promise of a new push (as seen with the AJ Styles alliance) and what sources have claimed to have been a "ridiculously amazing" financial offer, the tag team reconsidered.

They also stated that while there was a lot of interest from promotions such as AEW and NJPW in signing the two, they chose to stay with WWE.

What's next?

It looks like the Good Brothers might finally get the push their fans have been waiting for, and what better way to do that than a reign with the RAW Tag Team Championships.

