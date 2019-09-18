WWE Rumors: Backstage details behind Brock Lesnar's surprise return and assault on Kofi Kingston on SmackDown

Here comes the pain!

The WWE Universe was left shocked as the Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar returned to SmackDown to challenge Kofi Kingston for his WWE Championship.

Lesnar was a mainstay on the SmackDown roster during his first run with the WWE in the early 2000s. However, Lesnar has been to SmackDown only on a handful of occasions ever since he returned to WWE in 2012.

Kofi Kingston will be putting his WWE Championship on the line against the former Universal Champion on the first episode of SmackDown on FOX which takes place on October 4th.

Why did Brock Lesnar return?

It is clear that Lesnar will be facing Kingston for the prestigious WWE Championship, and as per the latest reports, this had been the plan for a long time.

Here is what Cagesideseats has stated:

John Pollock noted that Brock Lesnar challenging Kofi Kingston for the WWE championship on the first SmackDown on FOX show had “been in the works for a long time.”

Brock Lesnar is going to challenge Kofi Kingston for the WWE title on 10/4 on the SmackDown premiere on Fox in Los Angeles.



I was told that this had been in the works for a long time. — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) September 18, 2019

While it had been speculated that WWE has made this decision merely to boost ratings of SmackDown on FOX, it looks like a match between Kingston and Lesnar was in the works for a long time.

Will Brock Lesnar become the next WWE Champion?

It is difficult to speculate at this point as to what direction WWE is planning to go in. However, it would be safe to assume that Lesnar will win the Championship by defeating The New Day member on SmackDown.

Not only will Lesnar as Champion help bring in more casual audience, but as good as Kofi is, his WWE Championship reign has been slightly underwhelming.

Do you think Brock Lesnar will become the next WWE Champion? Tell us in the comments!

