5 WWE Superstars rumored to get a massive push following Clash of Champions

Paul Heyman, Eric Bischoff, and Vince McMahon

With Clash of Champions behind us, WWE will look to give us fresh stories and push new faces. While it is quite obvious that WWE is going to make The Fiend their star attraction going forward, let us take a look at 5 other Superstars who could be set to get a huge push as per backstage reports:

#5 Cedric Alexander

The former 205 Live Superstar has impressed everyone with his high flying moves and daredevil antics ever since he made his way to the main roster. After a rather rocky start to his main roster career, things quickly picked up for the former Cruiserweight Champion.

Alexander is currently feuding with one of the top Superstars in the company - AJ Styles - which is a major push in itself, but things are about to get even better for Cedric.

As per the latest WON, Paul Heyman is very high on the Superstar and wants to use the 'slow push' strategy in order to make Alexander one of the top stars on RAW.

Here is what Alexander had to say about his recent push while on the Busted Open podcast:

You know, honestly Mark? It’s scary. It’s one of those things that I thought never would happen, but now that it is it’s almost unbelievable. You know what I mean? To the point where — I try to describe how I feel about this, about being closer and closer to the top of WWE, and things like Madison Square Garden and sharing a beer with Stone Cold, and getting a win over AJ Styles. It’s — it’s almost like sensory overload, like everything is happening so fast. And to me, it just means that all of the hard work that I have done over the past 10 years doesn’t go in vain, you know?.”

While some reports suggest Vince McMahon isn't a big fan of Cedric, they have to be taken with a pinch of salt.

