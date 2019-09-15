WWE Rumors: Major Championship change to take place at Clash of Champions [Possible Spoilers]

Clash of Champions

With Clash of Champions just hours away, one of the matches that the fans are most excited for is the Universal Championship bout featuring Seth Rollins defending his Universal Championship against The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman.

While the two Superstars are currently RAW Tag Team Champions, they will be facing each other for the Universal Championship at the Clash of Champions PPV. The team of Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman will be taking on the team of Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler to defend their RAW Tag Team Championships and will pull double duty as the two will then clash with each other for the Big Red Belt.

As per WrestleVotes:

Hearing there’s been discussions - serious ones - about taking the title off Seth Rollins tonight.

Braun Strowman to become the new Universal Champion?

Bray Wyatt will be facing the Universal Champion at WWE's next PPV Hell in a Cell. While Rollins vs Wyatt would certainly be a great match, Strowman vs The Fiend would certainly have an added charm as it would be a master vs student situation.

Both Strowman and Wyatt had a brief feud on Twitter recently which has increased the fan interest in a Wyatt vs Strowman match for the HIAC show.

If Strowman does indeed win the Universal Championship, it would put WWE in a tough spot at HIAC as Wyatt losing to Strowman would certainly kill the momentum his 'Fiend' character has created.

Does Seth Rollins need the Universal Championship?

Rollins is a bonafide Superstar and does not need the World title to maintain his place on the card. Strowman, on the other hand, would finally establish himself as a main eventer if he wins at Clash of Champions.

