WWE Rumors: Surprising match set to be the main event of Clash of Champions [Possible Spoilers]

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 1.04K // 15 Sep 2019, 22:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Big Dog

WWE's latest PPV Clash of Champions is just hours away and the excitement is at an all-time high. The PPV will see all the Championships being defended, however, what is interesting is that WWE may be planning to have the only non-title match take place as the main event of the show.

As per WrestleVotes, the current plan is to have Roman Reigns face Erick Rowan in the main event of the grand show:

Happy #ClashOfChampions... I’ll have some info throughout the day as it comes to me. But we’ll start w/ this one:

As of yesterday morning in Stamford, the rundown for tonight had Roman Reigns vs Erick Rowan in the main event. Don’t know why, but it’s closing. A non-title match.

They further added:

AGAIN: this was as of yesterday. Y’all know they can change anything, at anytime. However, if that match was placed in that spot, you’d think there would be a reason as to why.

This comes as a rather surprising decision as WWE is choosing to have a non-title match main event the show which is based around the concept of having every WWE title defended. Having Erick Rowan main event a show over world championship matches that involve stalwarts like Randy Orton, Kofi Kingston, and Seth Rollins may not be the best idea.

Roman Reigns vs Erick Rowan

Rowan revealed that he was the one behind the backstage attacks on The Big Dog which set up their match at Clash of Champions.

Advertisement

If the match between these two behemoths does take place at the end, it could only mean that WWE have a major swerve planned for the fans at the end of the show. What could that swerve be? Your guess is as good as mine at this point.

Also Read: Goldberg rips on current Superstar; refuses to compete against him

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!