WWE Rumors - Backstage details regarding original plans for Bray Wyatt's push before his loss to Goldberg

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
Modified 02 Mar 2020, 22:30 IST

Goldberg and Bray Wyatt/ Vince McMahon
Goldberg and Bray Wyatt/ Vince McMahon

The WWE Universe is still reeling from the effects of what transpired at Super ShowDown. 53-year-old Goldberg destroyed The Fiend in a three-minute match to become the new Universal Champion.

Although there are some who seem to defend this mind-boggling booking decision by Vince McMahon, most fans have not shied away from expressing their displeasure. It had been reported by The Observer that the company wanted to pit John Cena against The Fiend, and Goldberg against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36.

While both these matches are practically set for the show, nobody thought that The Fiend will not be walking into WrestleMania as the Universal Champion. As per WON, original plans for Bray Wyatt included him bulldozing through everyone before facing Reigns at WrestleMania.

Here is what Cagesideseats has reported:


The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that original plans called for Bray Wyatt to run through everyone and Roman Reigns to be kept away until a big match at WrestleMania. Obviously those plans changed. That idea could still happen later on in some form.

It is clear that the reason why WWE had Goldberg win the Universal Championship was to ensure that Reigns would not get booed by the audience after he wins the Universal Championship. Had Reigns faced Wyatt at WrestleMania, the crowd would not have taken kindly to the Big Dog dethroning The Fiend.

With Wyatt now set for a clash against the returning Cena, a win over the 16-time World Champion would certainly help Wyatt rebuild the credibility he lost in his brief feud with Goldberg.

Bray Wyatt vs Roman Reigns?

It is still possible that we get to see a program between these two Superstars once WrestleMania is over. But the question remains - will WWE allow The Fiend to defeat Roman Reigns?

Published 02 Mar 2020, 22:30 IST
WrestleMania 36 Roman Reigns Bray Wyatt (The Fiend)
