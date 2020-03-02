WWE Rumors - Former Champion 'came back from Saudi Arabia sick' after Super ShowDown

Erik is a RAW Superstar

WWE's most recent Saudi Arabia show - Super ShowDown - took place on February 27th, 2020. The controversial event saw Goldberg defeat Bray Wyatt to win the Universal Championship decisively.

Another match that had taken place on the card was the tag team match between The Good Brothers of the OC and the Viking Raiders. The former RAW tag-team Champion Erik and Ivar suffered a loss against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

However, that was not the worst part of Erik's trip to the Middle East as the RAW Superstar is that he has reportedly been sick ever since returning. This is the reason why he has had to miss the weekend live events.

Here is what Cagesideseats has stated:

Erik of The Viking Raiders came back from Saudi Arabia sick, and that’s why he missed weekend house shows, says the Observer.

The Viking Raiders were involved in a feud with Seth Rollins and his squad on RAW along with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe. However, with Samoa Joe and now Erik out of the equation, it will be interesting to see who Kevin Owens calls upon to aid him in his crusade against the Monday Night Messiah — unless Erik can make his return by RAW.

While no details have been given regarding Erik's sickness, we hope that it is nothing serious and the Viking Raider gets well soon.

The team of Erik and Ivar are not just former RAW Tag-Team Champions but have also held tag-team gold in NXT. The two, who were known as War Machine before joining WWE, and are also former IWGP and ROH tag-team Champions.

With current RAW tag-team Champions Seth Rollins and Murphy having defeated Street Profits at Super ShowDown, it is only a matter of time before they will have to defend against the Viking Raiders.

