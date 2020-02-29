WWE Rumors - Major twist being planned for Randy Orton's WrestleMania 36 match

Randy Orton

Edge made a major splash when he returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble this year. After an almost nine-year absence from the wrestling ring, The Rated-R Superstar finally made his much-awaited in-ring comeback.

The Ultimate Opportunist had to retire in 2011 owing to a neck injury, which was deemed not only to be career-ending but could have even paralyzed Edge if he didn't quit his passion. However, the former WWE Champion finally got cleared to wrestle and has already signed a contract with the company.

While Edge's return was a moment of joy for all his fans, his former tag team partner Randy Orton did not take too kindly to it. Orton brutally assaulted Edge on RAW a few weeks back and knocked him out. Reports suggest Edge vs Orton is being planned for WrestleMania 36.

As per WON (via Cagesideseats), WWE is planning a major stipulation to be added to the match:

The current plan is to have stipulations added to the Edge vs. Randy Orton match when it’s announced, says the Observer.

A stipulation match would not just increase the stakes, but would also help Edge work a longer match without putting too much pressure on his body, as a traditional wrestling match would require him to take a lot of bumps.

Not only that, the entire feud is being built around Orton's penchant for violence and using steel chairs to brutalize people - something Matt Hardy knows very well about.

We all remember how Shawn Michaels' return match at SummerSlam 2002 against Triple H turned out to be an absolute spectacle thanks to the No DQ stipulation. So, a violent stipulation would certainly increase the interest in Orton vs Edge as well.

Which stipulation would you like to see being added to the match at WrestleMania 36? Let us know in the comments section below!

