WWE Rumors - More backstage details on Vince McMahon punishing current Superstars

Vince McMahon knew about RAW Superstars' suspension

As reported recently, there has been some huge confusion with regard to the suspension of Samoa Joe. Reports state that Joe was suspended a few weeks back but the creative team were not informed.

The creative team had found out about Samoa Joe's suspension only after it was publicly announced by WWE. It is interesting to note that the creative team was kept in the dark and only a few people backstage knew about Joe's situation.

Dave Meltzer of WON has shed some more light on how Vince McMahon deals with the punishment for wellness policy violation, stating that he is one of the few people who know about the suspensions before they are publicly announced.

Here is what Cagesideseats has stated:

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed WWE Wellness suspensions. Vince McMahon is one of the only people who knows about them before the public announcement. He will “will do whatever Vince does”, including waiting months between the failed test and the suspension.

There have been several suspensions in recent weeks including Bobby Roode, Primo Colon, Andrade and the most recent - Samoa Joe. All these suspensions are essentially punishments for failing the wellness policy test of the company.

Bobby Roode and Andrade were both written off television citing injury while they were benched due to violations. Andrade recently made his in-ring return at the Super ShowDown event losing to R-Truth during a gauntlet match.

Vince McMahon is known to be very stringent about his rules and regulations, however, it comes as a surprise that there is no formal code for the implementation of these suspensions.

Samoa Joe was involved in a heated rivalry with Seth Rollins and his goons before he had to be suspended by the company. We certainly hope that the Samoan Submission Machine will return with even more zest and help Kevin Owens take down Seth Rollins once and for all.