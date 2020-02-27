WWE Rumors - Company withholds important information on Samoa Joe suspension

Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe on RAW

WWE confirmed this past week that RAW Superstar Samoa Joe has been suspended for a wellness policy violation. His suspension comes weeks after current United States Champion Andrade was suspended last month, and only returned to action at this week's Super ShowDown PPV.

Now, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio has reported that there's been some confusion regarding Joe's suspension status. Meltzer said that the reports that stated that Joe was suspended a few weeks ago may have been true, but WWE's creative team were not told about it until this past week.

WWE's creative team only found out about Joe's suspension when it was announced on WWE's official website. It seems that a few people backstage knew of Joe's suspension but WWE withheld that information before revealing it this past week. WWE personnel had reportedly said a few weeks ago that Joe was not suspended, but it seems like they did not know rather than them not telling the truth.

Joe will now be suspended for a month, and this is his first wellness policy violation in WWE. The former NXT Champion will return to WWE just days before WrestleMania 36 after serving his suspension.

The former United States Champion suffered a concussion recently while filming for WWE, which happened to be his second concussion in the last few months. The likes of Andrade, Primo Colon and Robert Roode were recently suspended by WWE for violating the company's strict wellness policy.

Joe was involved in a feud with Seth Rollins, AOP, and Buddy Murphy, teaming with Kevin Owens to take down the newest heel faction on RAW. WWE legend Big Show had joined them recently, but it now remains to be seen how WWE will take this feud forward heading into WrestleMania 36.