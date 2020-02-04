WWE Rumors - Popular RAW Superstar to be suspended?

WWE are very serious about their wellness policy and want every Superstar on their roster to adhere to it without fail. If a Superstar fails the wellness policy, they get a suspension, which is usually for 30 days.

United States Champion Andrade was recently suspended for a wellness policy violation, and it seems that a few more suspensions could be on their way.

WrestleVotes reported that "more suspensions are coming" and that we will hear more about it in the near future.

Word coming out of RAW is that more suspensions are coming. Must be something in that Southern California water (hint hint). Working to confirm details. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 4, 2020

Many fans are predicting that this could be WWE legend Rey Mysterio, who faced Angel Garza this week and was assaulted by the Mexican wrestler. If it is Mysterio who is set to be suspended, it will be the third time that he has gotten suspended for a violation of WWE's wellness policy, with the last two times coming in 2009 and 2012.

Garza was brought to the ring by Andrade's manager Zelina Vega on this week's RAW. Garza first took out his real-life cousin Humberto Carrillo, and then faced against Mysterio in a singles match. Mysterio was planted face first into the concrete floor by Garza, much like how Andrade was written off television.

WrestleVotes then posted a picture of Samoa Joe, who was thought to have suffered a legitimate injury during his match on the RAW after Royal Rumble. If the former United States champion is to be suspended, the way he was written off television makes sense.

In Decemeber 2019, Roberto Roode and Primo Colon were suspeneded for wellness policy violations.

Last month, Andrade faced the same fate, and he was written off television after Carrillo planted his face head first on the outside. Andrade is the current United States champion on RAW. This was WWE's statement on Andrade's violation:

WWE (NYSE: WWE) has suspended Manuel Oropeza (Andrade) for 30 days effective immediately, for his first violation of the company's talent wellness policy.

We will bring you more updates on this story as and when we get more information.