WWE Rumors- Current champion suspended for wellness policy violation

WWE have a strict wellness policy that has to be adhered to by all Superstars, failing to do so will result in a suspension.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, current United States champion Andrade, has been suspended for 30 days for violating the wellness policy.

Sources tell us Andrade – real name Manuel Oropeza – was suspended this morning. It’s unclear what substance he tested positive for at this time.

As per the report, he will be suspended for the next 30 days, which is the standard protocol for Superstars not adhering to the policy.

The likes of Robert Roode and Primo Colon were suspended last month for violating the policy.

Andrade defended his US title against Humberto Carrillo at the Royal Rumble and retained the belt, in an exciting match. On the next day at RAW, Carrillo and Andrade faced off once again, with the title on the line once again, for the second night in a row.

The match was won by Carrillo by DQ after Zelina Vega interfered in the match, but the title did not change hands. Carrillo got some retribution on Andrade by planting the US Champ's head on the concrete floor on the outside after landing a hammerlock DDT.

This was done to write off Andrade for a month to complete his wellness policy violation.

The RAW Superstar has held US title since the last week of December after defeating Rey Mysterio at a live event. He has feuded with the likes of Mysterio and Carrillo over the last month or so.

Recent reports had indicated that Paul Heyman is high on Andrade and it remains to be seen if this violation would change the US Champion's standing in WWE.

