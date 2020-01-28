WWE Rumors- Big title change reportedly canceled

Paul Heyman.

The Royal Rumble 2020 pre-show had two matches and one of them was a United States Championship contest between Humberto Carrillo and Andrade.

The Hispanic Superstars worked a decent 15-minute match, however, the fans inside the Minute Maid Park weren't all that hyped about the bout as it was relegated to the dreaded pre-show.

While reviewing the Royal Rumble PPV on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared a few interesting details about the US title programme and the original plans for Carrillo and the Championship.

Humberto was originally booked to win the title from AJ Styles but the plans were changed and the title was eventually put around Andrade's waist.

The ongoing storyline between Andrade and Carrillo is expected to be a long-term angle that could go beyond WrestleMania 36.

It wouldn't surprise me that this thing continues and Carrillo gets it back soon enough. The original booking was that Carrillo was going to become the US Champion and things kept getting in the way of that. He originally supposed to win it from AJ. But, you know, things happened and things changed and that's how things happen. This is supposed to be a lengthy programme, so they didn't want to change the title.

And again, I don't know if you're booking this, if you are relegating this match to the pre-show, even though it is at the Rumble and all that, I don't know if I'd want to change the title because the reaction wouldn't be that good. It would probably be better to do it at the TV tapings. So, there you go.

Andrade and Carrillo are on the list of Superstars who Paul Heyman wants to push on RAW. The idea behind the feud is to put them over, just like WWE did with Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy.