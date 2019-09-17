WWE Rumors: Backstage figure in charge of RAW due to Vince McMahon and Triple H's absence

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 17 Sep 2019, 09:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The McMahon family has been stepping back and letting others take care of shows recently

This week's WWE RAW, the night after Clash of Champions, was perhaps the best show in a long time. We saw a few Superstars returning after a long hiatus, which included Rusev and Kane, while the Fiend had several small segments in the show as well.

Baron Corbin became the 2019 King of the Ring winner, while we will see a rematch between Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks at Hell in a Cell.

Also Read: WWE News: Rusev makes his return on RAW in an unexpected segment

The show, on the whole, had a mix of everything and was edgier than RAW shows in the recent past. And now, reports have emerged who was in charge of the show, and it's not the usual suspects.

Vince McMahon and Triple H miss RAW

Vince McMahon and Triple H, as well as Kevin Dunn, missed this week's RAW show, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. The report says that Triple H missed the show because he was preparing for the USA Network debut of NXT, which happens this Wednesday. A source close to Pro Wrestling Sheet revealed that the NXT leader is in Orlando for NXT's big move.

The report, however, states that there's no indication as to why Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn missed the show in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Who was in charge of RAW?

Paul Heyman ran this week's RAW show, along with Michael Mansury, who is the Vice President of global television production at WWE.

This was possibly Heyman's first show where he ran it alone since being appointed the Executive Director of RAW in June of this year.

WWE have a few important dates coming up, with SmackDown moving over to FOX and Friday nights, and NXT moving to USA Network, and the likes of Vince McMahon and Triple H may be busy preparing for that.

Advertisement

If WWE produce more RAW shows like this week's, the ratings and viewership are bound to increase!

Read all the results from this week's WWE RAW here.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news about WWE and UFC. Do not miss out!