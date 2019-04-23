WWE Rumors: Backstage mystery on another WWE PPV in 2019

What's the story?

We learnt recently that WWE have cancelled a PPV for 2019 as the Backlash PPV has got the boot and will no longer happen this year.

And now there is some mystery surrounding the yet-to-be-named Saudi Arabia PPV which replaced the Backlash PPV.

In case you didn't know...

Last year saw WWE introduce two new PPVs for Saudi Arabia, Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel, as part of WWE's 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia's General Sports Authority.

WWE have not yet revealed when this year's Saudi Arabia PPVs will be held or what it will be named. Last year's Backlash PPV happened on May 6, following the Greatest Royal Rumble, which was held on April 27.

The next PPV after WrestleMania 35 is Money in the Bank PPV which will happen on May 19, followed by Extreme Rules PPV on July 14.

The heart of the matter

Recent reports have suggested that Backlash has been cancelled because the rumoured date of the PPV was too close with that of the Saudi Arabian PPV, as per Socaluncesored.

The Backlash pay-per-view WWE had scheduled for San Diego on June 16, 2019, has been cancelled. The reason for the cancellation is due to the promotion’s next Saudi Arabia event being moved to June 7, 2019, and not wanting to have pay-per-view events nine days apart according to a source in WWE.

Now, Wrestling Observer (via Cageside Seats) are reporting that the schedule for WWE for the month of June is not confirmed yet, and that the Saudi Arabia show on 7th June hasn't been confirmed yet, backstage. The report also reveals that the NXT Takeover show for 8th June has also not been confirmed yet.

What's next?

WWE are currently building for next month's Money in the Bank PPV, which will air on May 19.