WWE Rumors: Three new blockbuster feuds for Extreme Rules PPV revealed

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
86   //    22 Apr 2019, 19:50 IST

Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and AJ Styles celebrate after their match last week on RAW
Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and AJ Styles celebrate after their match last week on RAW

What's the story?

The next big PPV following WrestleMania 35 is SummerSlam, which happens in August. But before SummerSlam is the Extreme Rules PPV, which will happen in July in Philadelphia.

Now, WWE are advertising three huge matches for the PPV which includes Universal Champion Seth Rollins, former WWE Champions AJ Styles, Randy Orton and Roman Reigns, and RAW's top heels, Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre.

In case you didn't know...

Rollins won the Universal title at WrestleMania 35 after defeating Brock Lesnar, while Reigns prevailed over McIntyre. Reigns is now on SmackDown, while Styles has moved over to RAW.

Orton and Styles faced off against each other at The Show of Shows, while Baron Corbin retired Kurt Angle at WWE's biggest event of the year.

The heart of the matter

NoDQ are reporting that there will be three huge singles matches at the Extreme Rules PPV on July 14, 2019.

According to the report, Seth Rollins will defend his Universal title against Baron Corbin. AJ Styles, after having been moved to RAW, will face off against Drew McIntyre, while Randy Orton and Roman Reigns will face off in another singles match.

Reigns interrupted Elias and Vince McMahon on his move to SmackDown Live after the Superstar Shakeup last week, and attacked both of them. But Orton and Reigns faced off after SmackDown went off the air last week, which could be an indication that this feud could happen.

Also Read: 5 Superstars Roman Reigns should not feud with on SmackDown Live

What's next?

We could possibly see these feuds being set up this week on RAW and SmackDown. But the card is subject to change, and we could see WWE pull off a swerve later.

Are you happy with these matches or would you want changes to them? Comment below!

