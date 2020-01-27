WWE Rumors- Backstage news on AJ Styles' injury and current condition after Royal Rumble

Edge and AJ Styles.

The injury suffered by AJ Styles during the Royal Rumble match was a disappointing takeaway for the WWE from an otherwise solid Royal Rumble PPV.

As reported earlier, AJ Styes called an audible and got himself eliminated early from the match as he hurt his arm after landing awkwardly from Edge's Spear.

Dave Meltzer revealed on the post-Rumble edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that AJ Styles suffered a shoulder separation due to the spot. The report was confirmed by sources close to Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin.

As of this writing, there are no updates regarding the seriousness of his injury as well as the recovery timeline. We also don't know whether AJ Styles will be able to compete at WrestleMania 36.

Here's what Dave Meltzer reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio:

AJ, it looks like a shoulder separation. Unknown, hopeful that he is at 'Mania,

Edge returned to ring at the Royal Rumble after nine years and as expected, he speared every Superstar who stood in his way.

AJ Styles got hit with the Edge's finisher but the landing led to his shoulder getting seperated. PWInsider reported earlier in the day that a referee got up to the apron and checked on Styles, and the Superstar called for his early elimination as his left arm was reportedly dangling. The message was then passed on to Edge, who did the honours of throwing the Phenomenal One out of the match.

Styles was examined backtage and his arm was wrapped up and iced after the show. WWE's medical team should conduct further tests on Styles' shoulder to determine the severity of his injury and we hope it's not a serious one that may keep him away from WrestleMania.

WWE needs all hands on deck for the biggest show of the year and the 2-time WWE Champion is a Superstar that needs to feature on the 'Mania card.

Regarding Styles' immediate future, we'll keep you updated as always here at Sportskeeda.