WWE Rumors: Backstage news on Goldberg and Dolph Ziggler restarting feud

Goldberg vs Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler fired shots at Goldberg ahead of SummerSlam this year and it was clear that the two were set to collide. The match did take place at SummerSlam and as expected, the WWE Hall of Famer came out the winner.

The two came face to face earlier this month in Las Vegas and had to be pulled apart as they almost had a go at each other. Wrestling Observer Newsletter had updates on the whole incident that took place:

Goldberg and Ziggler shot an angle where both were in Las Vegas, and bumped into each other and had a pull-apart in front of a lot of people. The story is that both were at a dinner party at the Andiamo Italian Steakhouse in Las Vegas. The story based on those there were that Ziggler was said to be at a table when Goldberg arrived, the two exchanged words and the pull-apart followed. They’ve already done their match and there’s no point in doing it again.

Reporting backstage on potential plans for Goldberg vs Dolph Ziggler, WON noted:

We were told that right now there are no plans to do anything with the incident on television nor are there any plans to bring them back as a feud. So it sounds like they were just shooting their own angle for publicity.

Dolph Ziggler is currently the WWE RAW Tag-Team champion along with Robert Roode and they are likely to be a tag-team for some time. They are set to defend their titles against the Heavy Machinery next week and are expected to retain them.

As for Goldberg, reports suggest that Paul Heyman thinks he is too old for the shows and is set to be replaced. They also suggest that Heyman will be using Lesnar in that role going forward.

