WWE Rumors – Backstage news on Matt Hardy's stunning return to RAW next week

Matt Hardy's stunning return to RAW next week

Matt Hardy's WWE career seemed to have ended with a Con-Chair-To by Randy Orton on RAW this week. But now, WWE have announced that he will be taking on the Viper in a No Holds Barred match on the show next week.

The announcement stunned the WWE Universe as Superstars are written off for a few weeks, if not months, when they are on the receiving end of a Con-Chair-To. Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin has reported that WWE have decided to put Hardy back on the show one last time as he was well received by the WWE Universe.

He also reports that Hardy rejected WWE's latest contract offer last week and that was the reason he was on the receiving end of the Con-Chair-To by Orton earlier this week. His tweet read:

Here's what I've been told by sources: Matt passed on WWE's latest contract offer last week, which is why they did the con-chair-to angle to write him off TV. Since it was so well-received though, they decided to extend this part of story another week.

Matt Hardy has sent a warning to Randy Orton ahead of their match, tweeting that he is unkillable and that a powerful ancient spirit is trying to possess him.

3 days ago, I suffered the worst head & neck trauma possible. A normal man would be out for months-I’m fighting Randy Orton on #RAW. My life & career are both currently in limbo. I also have a powerful, ancient spirit trying to possess me. I AM UNKILLABLE.

Hardy's contract reportedly expires on March 1st this year and next week's match could truly be his last one in WWE. He is reportedly moving to All Elite Wrestling to become the head of the Dark Order.